Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 5:49PM MDT until July 11 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 549 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tularosa,

moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tularosa, Alamogordo, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Mountain

Park and Karr Canyon.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 70 and

82.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.