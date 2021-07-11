Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 6:05PM MDT until July 11 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

East central Sierra County in south central New Mexico…

Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 604 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 25 miles northwest of White Sands National Monument

to 5 miles east of Northrup Landing to 8 miles southwest of

Tularosa, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Northrup Landing, White Sands National Monument and Holloman Air

Force Base.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.