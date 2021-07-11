Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 6:08PM MDT until July 11 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

Northeastern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 608 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 24 miles northwest

of Dell City, moving south at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dell City and Cornudas Mountains.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.