Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 6:13PM MDT until July 11 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Sierra County in south central New Mexico…

North central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 612 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast

of Upham, moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rincon, Jornada Range and Portions of Jornada Experimental Range.

This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 19 and

36.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.