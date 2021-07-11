Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 6:28PM MDT until July 11 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

East central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 628 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles northeast of White Sands Missile Range

Headquarters to 8 miles north of Organ to near Jornada Range,

moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Organ, East Mesa, Portions

of Jornada Experimental Range, Northeast Las Cruces, Dripping

Springs, Aguirre Springs, Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks

National Monument and Lake Lucero.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 25 in New Mexico near mile marker 1.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 153 and 178.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.