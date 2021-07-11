Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 6:33PM MDT until July 11 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 632 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 3 miles southeast of Alamogordo to 4 miles south of

Holloman Air Force Base, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Timberon, White Sands National Monument, Alamogordo, Sunspot,

Holloman Air Force Base, Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 180 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 38 and 64.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.