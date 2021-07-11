Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 6:43PM MDT until July 11 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Sierra County in south central New Mexico…

North central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 642 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Upham, moving

south at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Upham and Spaceport America. This warning will extend the previous

one issued for North Central Dona Ana County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.