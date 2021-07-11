Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 6:54PM MDT until July 11 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Hudspeth County in western Texas…
* Until 745 PM MDT.
* At 654 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Dell City to 12 miles north of Cornudas to 13
miles northeast of Loma Linda, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Dell City, Cornudas, Salt Flat and Cornudas Mountains.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
