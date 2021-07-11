Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 7:06PM MDT until July 11 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 706 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jornada

Range, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Leasburg, White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Jornada Range,

Radium Springs, Dona Ana, Organ, East Mesa, Portions of Jornada

Experimental Range, Hill, Northeast Las Cruces, Fort Selden State

Historic Site, Aguirre Springs, Portions of Organ Mountains Desert

Peaks National Monument, Lake Lucero and Leasburg Dam State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 11 and 25.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 155 and 175.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.