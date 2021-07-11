Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 7:12PM MDT until July 11 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 712 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of
Rincon, moving south at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Upham.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.