Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 7:14PM MDT until July 11 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 713 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 3 miles northeast of NMSU Main Campus to 6 miles
southeast of Talavera to 10 miles southwest of Orogrande, moving
south at 25 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. Near zero
visibilities have been reported around Las Cruces ahead of
the rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Chaparral, Las Cruces, Vado, Anthony, White Sands Missile Range
Headquarters, NMSU Main Campus, Dona Ana, Berino, Mesilla, San
Miguel, Mesquite, Chamberino, Fairacres, McGregor Range Base,
Talavera, La Mesa, Afton Generating Plant, High Valley, East Mesa and
San Pablo.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 138 and 162.
Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 10.
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 154.
Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 3 and 19.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.