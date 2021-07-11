Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 7:14PM MDT until July 11 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 713 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 3 miles northeast of NMSU Main Campus to 6 miles

southeast of Talavera to 10 miles southwest of Orogrande, moving

south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. Near zero

visibilities have been reported around Las Cruces ahead of

the rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Chaparral, Las Cruces, Vado, Anthony, White Sands Missile Range

Headquarters, NMSU Main Campus, Dona Ana, Berino, Mesilla, San

Miguel, Mesquite, Chamberino, Fairacres, McGregor Range Base,

Talavera, La Mesa, Afton Generating Plant, High Valley, East Mesa and

San Pablo.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 138 and 162.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 10.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 154.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 3 and 19.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.