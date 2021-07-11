Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 7:16PM MDT until July 11 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 716 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orogrande,

moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Orogrande and The Otero Mesa.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 20 and

35.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.