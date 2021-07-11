Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 7:31PM MDT until July 11 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 730 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles northeast of Afton to near Anthony Gap to 19

miles east of McGregor Range Base, moving southwest at 35 mph. Near

zero visibility is possible from blowing dust ahead of the rain.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far

East El Paso, Mission Valley, Chaparral, Loma Linda, Clint, Horizon

City, Santa Teresa, Anthony, Desert Haven, Hueco Tanks, Vado,

Sunland Park, Canutillo, Afton, San Elizario and Anthony Gap.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 157 and 164.

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 46.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 5.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing

widespread wind damage across Southern Dona Ana County. SEEK SHELTER

NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.