Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 7:45PM MDT until July 11 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

East central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 745 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near NMSU Main Campus to 9 miles south of White

Sands Missile Range Headquarters to 10 miles southeast of

Orogrande, moving south at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Chaparral, Vado, Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Mesquite, Mesilla,

Talavera, High Valley, San Pablo and The Otero Mesa.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 141 and 155.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 6 and 26.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.