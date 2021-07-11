Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 8:28PM MDT until July 11 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 828 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Hatch, moving south at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Leasburg, Rincon, Radium Springs, Dona Ana, East Mesa, Portions of

Jornada Experimental Range, Hill, Fort Selden State Historic Site

and Leasburg Dam State Park.

This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 10 and

34.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.