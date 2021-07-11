Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles northwest of Winston, moving south at 35 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Winston, San Miguel, Chloride, Hermosa and Chise.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.