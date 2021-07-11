Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 7:04PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 703 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Holloman Air Force Base
to 5 miles southeast of Spaceport America. Movement was south at 75
mph.
Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Upham, Engle, Cutter, Spaceport America and Salinas Peak.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
