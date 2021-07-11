Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 9:48PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 947 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Redrock to 8 miles south

of Carzalia Valley. Movement was west at 35 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 55 mph with blowing dust will

be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Cotton City, Redrock, Steins, Lordsburg, Hachita, Columbus, Virden,

Animas, Playas, Hermanas, Carzalia Valley, White Signal, Road Forks,

Gage, Windmill, Separ, Lordsburg Playa, Granite Gap, Gila Lower Box

and Pyramid Mountains.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and

66.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.