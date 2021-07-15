Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 5:05PM MDT until July 15 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

Southeastern Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 504 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northeast

of Alamo Hueco, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hachita Valley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.