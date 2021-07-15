Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 5:24PM MDT until July 15 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 524 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles southeast
of Hachita, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Hachita Valley.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.