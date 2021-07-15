Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 3:37PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Faywood to 16 miles north

of Deming. Movement was southeast at 5 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Valley and Cookes Peak.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.