Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 4:43PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles north of Rincon, moving northwest at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sierra

and northwestern Dona Ana Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.