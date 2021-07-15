Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 4:43PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6
miles north of Rincon, moving northwest at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sierra
and northwestern Dona Ana Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
