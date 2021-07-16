Flood Advisory issued July 16 at 3:51PM MDT until July 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 700 PM MDT.
* At 351 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Cloudcroft and Cox Canyon.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
