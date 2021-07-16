Flood Advisory issued July 16 at 3:51PM MDT until July 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 351 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cloudcroft and Cox Canyon.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.