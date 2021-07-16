Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 5:16PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Lake Valley, moving north at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Grant,

southern Sierra and northern Luna Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.