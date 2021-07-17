Flood Advisory issued July 17 at 1:14PM MDT until July 17 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 415 PM MDT.
* At 114 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sacramento, Mayhill and Weed.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
