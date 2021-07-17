Flood Advisory issued July 17 at 5:12PM MDT until July 17 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

White Sands Missile Range Headquarters.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.