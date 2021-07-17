Flood Advisory issued July 17 at 6:24PM MDT until July 17 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 930 PM MDT.

* At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Leasburg, Radium Springs and Portions of Jornada Experimental

Range.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.