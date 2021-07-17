Flood Advisory issued July 17 at 6:24PM MDT until July 17 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 930 PM MDT.
* At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Leasburg, Radium Springs and Portions of Jornada Experimental
Range.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
