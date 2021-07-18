Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 3:17PM MDT until July 18 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
West Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 515 PM MDT.
* At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Flooding and
debris slides will be possible across US70 near Owens
Road.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
White Sands Missile Range Headquarters and Portions of Jornada
Experimental Range.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 165 and 180.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments