Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 3:17PM MDT until July 18 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

West Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Flooding and

debris slides will be possible across US70 near Owens

Road.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

White Sands Missile Range Headquarters and Portions of Jornada

Experimental Range.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 165 and 180.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.