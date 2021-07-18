Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 3:50PM MDT until July 18 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 350 PM MDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Public reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso,

Mission Valley, Fort Bliss and Biggs Field.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.