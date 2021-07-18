Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 5:12PM MDT until July 18 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended
the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
West Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 512 PM MDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly. Rain is slowing, but flash flooding will continue for the
next hour.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Public reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
White Sands Missile Range Headquarters and Portions of Jornada
Experimental Range.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 165 and 180.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.