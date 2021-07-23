Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 4:25PM MDT until July 23 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 425 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Radium Springs.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.