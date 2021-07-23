Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 6:04PM MDT until July 23 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Socorro, Sparks, Agua

Dulce, Dairyland and Lake Way Estates.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 35 and 41.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.