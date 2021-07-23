Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 23 at 3:26PM MDT until July 23 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 326 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairacres,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Las Cruces, Dona Ana, Mesilla, Fairacres, Picacho, Northeast Las

Cruces and Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 130 and 141.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico near mile marker 1, and between mile

markers 3 and 11.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 152.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.