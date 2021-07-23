Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 23 at 6:43PM MDT until July 23 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 643 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Afton, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Vado, Anthony, Sunland Park, Afton,

Mesquite, Chamberino, San Miguel, La Union, La Mesa, Union Pacific

Intermodal Terminal, Afton Generating Plant, Mount Riley, Aden

Crater and Kilbourne Hole.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 145

and 146.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.