Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 23 at 7:11PM MDT until July 23 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 711 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Union,
moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Vado, Anthony, Sunland Park, Afton,
Mesquite, Chamberino, San Miguel, La Union, La Mesa, Union Pacific
Intermodal Terminal, Afton Generating Plant, Aden Crater and
Kilbourne Hole.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 145
and 146.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Comments