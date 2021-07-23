Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 2:40PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 240 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Nutt, moving east at 15 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Nutt, Macho Springs Wind Farm and Uvas Valley.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.