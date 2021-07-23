Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 4:22PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 422 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Vado, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Vado, Las Cruces, Berino, NMSU Main Campus, Chamberino, San Miguel,

Mesquite, La Mesa, Talavera, High Valley and San Pablo.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 143

and 159.