Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 4:47PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles south of Desert Haven, moving east at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Haven and Hueco Mountain Wind Ranch.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.