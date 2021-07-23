Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

RRA

At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles northwest of Cuchillo. This storm was nearly stationary.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Monticello, Cuchillo, San Miguel, City of Elephant Butte, Alamosa

Canyon, Las Placitas, Rock Canyon, Chise, Lost Canyon, Lakeshore

Highlands, Elephant Butte Lake and Hot Springs Landing.

This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 80 and

90.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.