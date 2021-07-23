Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Santa Teresa, moving west at 20 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park, Canutillo,
Westway, Vinton, La Union and Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 3 and 12.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
