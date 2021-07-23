Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 5:56PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles east of Columbus, moving east at 5 mph. The storm is moving
along portions of Highway 9 near the Luna and Dona Ana county line.
Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Camel Mountain.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments