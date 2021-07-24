Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 7:57PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Marathon, or 23 miles southeast of Alpine, moving north at 25 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Marathon.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.