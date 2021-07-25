Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 2:33PM MDT until July 25 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Silver Lake, Elk Silver, Sixteen Springs, Dry Canyon and James

Canyon.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.