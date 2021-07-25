Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 25 at 5:24PM MDT until July 25 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
East central Sierra County in south central New Mexico…
Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 523 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest
of Holloman Air Force Base, moving northwest at 30 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include…
Three Rivers, Northrup Landing, Tularosa, White Sands National
Monument and Holloman Air Force Base.
This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 74 and
96.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
