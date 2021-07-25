Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 3:40PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 27

miles north of Marathon, or 27 miles southwest of Fort Stockton,

moving northeast at 10 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Alpine, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport and Marathon.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.