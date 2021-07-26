Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 2:17PM MDT until July 26 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 217 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of

Cornudas, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Cornudas Mountains.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.