Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 2:50PM MDT until July 26 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 250 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Loma
Linda, moving northwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Hudspeth County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Comments