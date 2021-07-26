Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 10:04PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 1003 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Mesquite, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm, in

addition to heavy rainfall over Interstate 10.

Locations impacted include…

Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, San Miguel, Mesquite, Mesilla,

Fairacres, Talavera, San Pablo and Northeast Las Cruces.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 138 and 152.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 3 and 5.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.