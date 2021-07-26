Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 1:07PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 107 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles east of Loma Linda, moving southeast at 5 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Otero and

northwestern Hudspeth Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.