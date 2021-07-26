Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 1:07PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 107 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles east of Loma Linda, moving southeast at 5 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Otero and
northwestern Hudspeth Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments