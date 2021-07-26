Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 2:31PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 231 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles south of Salt Flat, moving north at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Hudspeth County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.